Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4813 41st St NW
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4813 41st St NW
4813 41st Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4813 41st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4813 41st St NW, Washington, DC 20016 - Gorgeous 4 bedroom rental, walk able to all of Tenleytown.
(RLNE5290740)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4813 41st St NW have any available units?
4813 41st St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4813 41st St NW currently offering any rent specials?
4813 41st St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 41st St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4813 41st St NW is pet friendly.
Does 4813 41st St NW offer parking?
No, 4813 41st St NW does not offer parking.
Does 4813 41st St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 41st St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 41st St NW have a pool?
No, 4813 41st St NW does not have a pool.
Does 4813 41st St NW have accessible units?
No, 4813 41st St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 41st St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 41st St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4813 41st St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4813 41st St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
