All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Washington, DC
/
48 Madison Street Northwest - 1
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:21 AM
1 of 10
48 Madison Street Northwest - 1
48 Madison St NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
48 Madison St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment adjacent to Fort Slocum park. Washer/dryer in unit. 76 point Walk Score and 71 point Transit Score. Ample street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 have any available units?
48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 have?
Some of 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 offer parking?
No, 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Madison Street Northwest - 1 has units with dishwashers.
