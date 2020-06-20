All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 475 K St NW Unit 1110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
475 K St NW Unit 1110
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

475 K St NW Unit 1110

475 K Street Northwest · (571) 766-8438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Vernon Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

475 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
High-rise living in style! This sleek, urban beauty is in the desirable K at City Vista in D.C. Close to everything you need, this one bed, one bath unit has a separate den for a small office or sitting area. The view goes on for miles from the 11th floor balcony and just one floor up you'll find awesome amenities such as a rooftop pool, hot tub and grills. Want to have a picnic without having to find a park? No worries! Take your basket and your sweetheart to the grassy area off the third floor. Rent includes water and gas, and two assigned tandem parking spaces in garage. Easy access to major roads, including 395 and New York Avenue/50. Walking distance to Capital One Arena, Reston Town Center, the Mosaic District and many shopping and dining options, including a brand new BarTaco. Pets ok w/owner approval; limit two. **Rent rate $2,600 if parking NOT included.

**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings at this time.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 K St NW Unit 1110 have any available units?
475 K St NW Unit 1110 has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 K St NW Unit 1110 have?
Some of 475 K St NW Unit 1110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 K St NW Unit 1110 currently offering any rent specials?
475 K St NW Unit 1110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 K St NW Unit 1110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 K St NW Unit 1110 is pet friendly.
Does 475 K St NW Unit 1110 offer parking?
Yes, 475 K St NW Unit 1110 does offer parking.
Does 475 K St NW Unit 1110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 K St NW Unit 1110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 K St NW Unit 1110 have a pool?
Yes, 475 K St NW Unit 1110 has a pool.
Does 475 K St NW Unit 1110 have accessible units?
No, 475 K St NW Unit 1110 does not have accessible units.
Does 475 K St NW Unit 1110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 K St NW Unit 1110 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 475 K St NW Unit 1110?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity