475 K St NW Unit 1110

High-rise living in style! This sleek, urban beauty is in the desirable K at City Vista in D.C. Close to everything you need, this one bed, one bath unit has a separate den for a small office or sitting area. The view goes on for miles from the 11th floor balcony and just one floor up you'll find awesome amenities such as a rooftop pool, hot tub and grills. Want to have a picnic without having to find a park? No worries! Take your basket and your sweetheart to the grassy area off the third floor. Rent includes water and gas, and two assigned tandem parking spaces in garage. Easy access to major roads, including 395 and New York Avenue/50. Walking distance to Capital One Arena, Reston Town Center, the Mosaic District and many shopping and dining options, including a brand new BarTaco. Pets ok w/owner approval; limit two. **Rent rate $2,600 if parking NOT included.



**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings at this time.**