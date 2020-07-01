4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107

4740 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008 Van Ness - Forest Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Southeast facing unit, 2BR and 1 Full Bath with generous living and private space. All utilities included! Bus lines in front of the building. Walk to nearby popular schools and restaurants. Immediate occupancy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
