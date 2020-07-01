All apartments in Washington
4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107

4740 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4740 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Southeast facing unit, 2BR and 1 Full Bath with generous living and private space. All utilities included! Bus lines in front of the building. Walk to nearby popular schools and restaurants. Immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 have any available units?
4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 have?
Some of 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 currently offering any rent specials?
4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 pet-friendly?
No, 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 offer parking?
Yes, 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 offers parking.
Does 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 have a pool?
No, 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 does not have a pool.
Does 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 have accessible units?
No, 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4740 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #107 has units with dishwashers.

