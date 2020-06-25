All apartments in Washington
4731 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4731 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Large 6 Bedroom home available for rent in the Spring Valley / AU Park Area - Large 6 Bedroom home available for rent in the Spring Valley / AU Park Area;

Main floor consists of dining room, library, powder room, kitchen, living room, and great room; great flow to the backyard.

Second floor has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; Top floor consists of 2 bedrooms with Jack N Jill bathroom.

Home available for rent August 2019. Tenant pays for all utilities. Plenty of off-street parking.

(RLNE3986086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW have any available units?
4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW currently offering any rent specials?
4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW pet-friendly?
No, 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW offer parking?
Yes, 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW offers parking.
Does 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW have a pool?
No, 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW does not have a pool.
Does 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW have accessible units?
No, 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4731 Massachusetts Ave., NW does not have units with air conditioning.
