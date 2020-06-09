4717 6th Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large home with 3 bed, off street parking and basement - This large and spacious home features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 family rooms and large dining room. As you enter the home you walk into the main family room with large windows and natural light. Back yard has a patio for BBQ and seating area. Kitchen features white cabinets and white appliances. Upstairs has 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom, the mater bedroom has a master bath, and walk-in closet. Basement is a large family room with 1/2 bath and washer dryer.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.



Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: Off Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



(RLNE4738851)