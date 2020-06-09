All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4717 6th Pl NE
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:20 PM

4717 6th Pl NE

4717 6th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4717 6th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large home with 3 bed, off street parking and basement - This large and spacious home features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 family rooms and large dining room. As you enter the home you walk into the main family room with large windows and natural light. Back yard has a patio for BBQ and seating area. Kitchen features white cabinets and white appliances. Upstairs has 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom, the mater bedroom has a master bath, and walk-in closet. Basement is a large family room with 1/2 bath and washer dryer.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Off Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE4738851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 6th Pl NE have any available units?
4717 6th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 6th Pl NE have?
Some of 4717 6th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 6th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
4717 6th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 6th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 6th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 4717 6th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 4717 6th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 4717 6th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4717 6th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 6th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 4717 6th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 4717 6th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 4717 6th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 6th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 6th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
