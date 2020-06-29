All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM

4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE

4714 South Dakota Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4714 South Dakota Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have any available units?
4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.

