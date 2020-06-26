All apartments in Washington
463 Florida Ave NW Unit A
463 Florida Ave NW Unit A

463 Florida Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

463 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 and half bath duplex in Shaw DC! The unit is located just 4 blocks from the Shaw Metro stop and is conveniently located steps away from all the awesome restaurants and shops shaw has to offer! With all your living space on one level and bedrooms on another, this unit is unique with charm!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2.5 bath
- Brazilian cherry wood floors
- Stainless steel appliances
- Lazy Susan cabinets in kitchen
- Multi level with living space upstairs and bedrooms downstairs
- Gas fireplace
- W/D in unit
- Master bath has double sinks and soaker tub with separate shower
- $125 for off street parking
- Pet Friendly with $50 pet rent
- Shared patio area ideal for bbq's
- Water included in rent

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE4954636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

