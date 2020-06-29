4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW

Amenities

Gorgeous home renovated in 2013. Fireplace with remote. SONOS system installed throughout home. Wet and Dry Saunas. Rare 2-car garage. White, natural stone countertops. Wi-fi enabled thermostat, optional video monitoring, Canadian White Maple Hardwood finishes, hot and wet saunas, remote controlled natural gas fireplace, home theater projector, decorative natural stone walls, triple-pane windows & view of the Capitol! Only a short distance to Georgetown University and Hospital. Walking distance to several private schools.