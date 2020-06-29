All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW

4611 Charleston Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4611 Charleston Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
Gorgeous home renovated in 2013. Fireplace with remote. SONOS system installed throughout home. Wet and Dry Saunas. Rare 2-car garage. White, natural stone countertops. Wi-fi enabled thermostat, optional video monitoring, Canadian White Maple Hardwood finishes, hot and wet saunas, remote controlled natural gas fireplace, home theater projector, decorative natural stone walls, triple-pane windows & view of the Capitol! Only a short distance to Georgetown University and Hospital. Walking distance to several private schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW have any available units?
4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW have?
Some of 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW offers parking.
Does 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW have a pool?
No, 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 CHARLESTON TERRACE NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University