Last updated March 19 2019

460 New York Ave NW

460 New York Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

460 New York Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
National Arboretum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
PRICE DROP!

Live in DC modern luxury by renting this chic condo in the newly built 460NYA in Mount Vernon Square. Available January 2019.
4th Floor on 460 New York Ave, Washington DC 20001
Building overview: https
www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vVJbs7l880

Property Highlights:

- Premium finishes throughout
- Stunning custom hardwood floors
- Master bedroom that easily fits a queen size bed
- Modern bathroom
- Fully equipped top-of-the-line kitchen
- Quartz countertops,
- Brand new washer and dryer,
- Living room has a TV wall mount and is FiOS-ready.
- Pet Friendly

This luxury building features a concierge service and the 11th floor is devoted for entertainment with a 3000 sqft sky lounge equipped with a billiards room, kitchen, bar, and flat screen tvs. Take in panoramic views from penthouse outdoor terrace which is equipped with a fire pit, gas grills, cabanas and lounge chairs.
460NYA is right next to Vida Fitness and a 24/7 Safeway w/ Starbucks. One-block from DC's best bars and restaurants and metro stations 97 walking score!
The unit is available for a minimum of two years. My intention is to find a long-term tenant. Please contact me between now and January for an open house viewing.

Available early Jan 2019

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4508838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 New York Ave NW have any available units?
460 New York Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 New York Ave NW have?
Some of 460 New York Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 New York Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
460 New York Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 New York Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 New York Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 460 New York Ave NW offer parking?
No, 460 New York Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 460 New York Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 New York Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 New York Ave NW have a pool?
No, 460 New York Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 460 New York Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 460 New York Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 460 New York Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 New York Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

