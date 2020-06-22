Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
459 NE MADISON STREET NE
459 Madison Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
459 Madison Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great remodeled three bedroom home in much sought after Riggs Park. Finished basement, remodeled bath, just blocks from the Fort Totten Metro, Walmart, and other shopping..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 459 NE MADISON STREET NE have any available units?
459 NE MADISON STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 459 NE MADISON STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
459 NE MADISON STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 NE MADISON STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 459 NE MADISON STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 459 NE MADISON STREET NE offer parking?
No, 459 NE MADISON STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 459 NE MADISON STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 NE MADISON STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 NE MADISON STREET NE have a pool?
No, 459 NE MADISON STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 459 NE MADISON STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 459 NE MADISON STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 459 NE MADISON STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 NE MADISON STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 NE MADISON STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 NE MADISON STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
