4527 GARRISON ST NW
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM
4527 GARRISON ST NW
4527 Garrison Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
4527 Garrison Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated and impeccably maintained! Blocks to restaurants, shopping, and Friendship Heights Metro!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4527 GARRISON ST NW have any available units?
4527 GARRISON ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4527 GARRISON ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
4527 GARRISON ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 GARRISON ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 4527 GARRISON ST NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4527 GARRISON ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 4527 GARRISON ST NW offers parking.
Does 4527 GARRISON ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 GARRISON ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 GARRISON ST NW have a pool?
No, 4527 GARRISON ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 4527 GARRISON ST NW have accessible units?
No, 4527 GARRISON ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 GARRISON ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 GARRISON ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4527 GARRISON ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4527 GARRISON ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
