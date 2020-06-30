4523 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

Amenities

Beautiful, bright and airy 3BR, 2BA home located in popular Petworth, near restaurants, retail and transportation. A bus station is across the street and the home is located an easy walk to Georgia Ave-Petworth metro. The house is 3-levels and features original hardwood floors throughout with inlays, an open grand floor plan with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and separate dining room and morning/sunroom room off the kitchen. There is an additional sunroom in the second floor as well as a finished basement with a full bathroom, laundry room (including a new washer and dryer), ample storage and a separate entrance. The house has an inviting front porch and a large backyard with a one-car garage.