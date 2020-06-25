All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4519 TEXAS AVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4519 TEXAS AVE SE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

4519 TEXAS AVE SE

4519 Texas Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4519 Texas Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated two-bedroom, one bath rowhome a short walk from Benning Road Metro with ample street parking available. Gleaming hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bath. Finished basement and patio with new privacy fencing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 TEXAS AVE SE have any available units?
4519 TEXAS AVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 TEXAS AVE SE have?
Some of 4519 TEXAS AVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 TEXAS AVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4519 TEXAS AVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 TEXAS AVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 4519 TEXAS AVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4519 TEXAS AVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 4519 TEXAS AVE SE offers parking.
Does 4519 TEXAS AVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4519 TEXAS AVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 TEXAS AVE SE have a pool?
No, 4519 TEXAS AVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 4519 TEXAS AVE SE have accessible units?
No, 4519 TEXAS AVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 TEXAS AVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 TEXAS AVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University