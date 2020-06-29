Rent Calculator
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:06 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4517 DIX ST NE
4517 Dix Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Benning
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4517 Dix Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Photo's will be uploaded on Saturday Feb 8th
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4517 DIX ST NE have any available units?
4517 DIX ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4517 DIX ST NE have?
Some of 4517 DIX ST NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4517 DIX ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
4517 DIX ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 DIX ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 4517 DIX ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4517 DIX ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 4517 DIX ST NE offers parking.
Does 4517 DIX ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4517 DIX ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 DIX ST NE have a pool?
No, 4517 DIX ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 4517 DIX ST NE have accessible units?
No, 4517 DIX ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 DIX ST NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4517 DIX ST NE has units with dishwashers.
