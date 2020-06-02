All apartments in Washington
4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW

4515 Foxhall Crescent Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4515 Foxhall Crescent Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sophisticated Mediterranean Style Rental! Marble 2 Story Entry ,Circular Stairs, Balcony, Patio, 3 Fireplaces, Hardwood Floors! Great Space for Entertaining, Flooded w/Light, 4 Bedrooms, Garage! Near to Embassies & Georgetown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have any available units?
4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have?
Some of 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW currently offering any rent specials?
4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW pet-friendly?
No, 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW offer parking?
Yes, 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW offers parking.
Does 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have a pool?
No, 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW does not have a pool.
Does 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have accessible units?
No, 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW has units with dishwashers.
