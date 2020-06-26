4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109

Amenities

Extra large 1,455 s/ft two bedroom apartment with expansive rooms, breakfast nook, entertaining size dining room, large, renovated kitchen with cabinets galore & steel brushed appliances, sun-filled solarium with French doors, renovated bathroom, large master bedroom with built-in cabinetry (perfect for a home office). Period details in this handsome 1928 building include arched walls, hardwood floors & nine foot ceilings. PETS welcome! Three blocks to Van Ness Metro Red Line, shops and restaurants. Non-smoking unit & building. Call Michael, MSRES, LLC at 202.686.7707. Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.