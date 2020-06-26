All apartments in Washington
4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109

4514 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4514 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Extra large 1,455 s/ft two bedroom apartment with expansive rooms, breakfast nook, entertaining size dining room, large, renovated kitchen with cabinets galore & steel brushed appliances, sun-filled solarium with French doors, renovated bathroom, large master bedroom with built-in cabinetry (perfect for a home office). Period details in this handsome 1928 building include arched walls, hardwood floors & nine foot ceilings. PETS welcome! Three blocks to Van Ness Metro Red Line, shops and restaurants. Non-smoking unit & building. Call Michael, MSRES, LLC at 202.686.7707. Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 have any available units?
4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 have?
Some of 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 currently offering any rent specials?
4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 is pet friendly.
Does 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 offer parking?
Yes, 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 offers parking.
Does 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 have a pool?
No, 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 does not have a pool.
Does 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 have accessible units?
No, 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4514 CONNECTICUT AVENUE AVE NW #109 does not have units with dishwashers.
