4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602
4501 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
4501 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Amenities
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Features and Amenities
3rd floor
Courtyard view
White cabinets and white appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have any available units?
4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 offers parking.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have a pool?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have accessible units?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
