Washington, DC
4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602

4501 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4501 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Features and Amenities

3rd floor
Courtyard view
White cabinets and white appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have any available units?
4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 offers parking.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have a pool?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have accessible units?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 602 does not have units with air conditioning.

