Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

4489 SALEM LANE NW

4489 Salem Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4489 Salem Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Colonia with 2 car detached garage Walk to GW Hospital, German Embassy, French Embassy and easy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4489 SALEM LANE NW have any available units?
4489 SALEM LANE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4489 SALEM LANE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4489 SALEM LANE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4489 SALEM LANE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4489 SALEM LANE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4489 SALEM LANE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4489 SALEM LANE NW offers parking.
Does 4489 SALEM LANE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4489 SALEM LANE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4489 SALEM LANE NW have a pool?
No, 4489 SALEM LANE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4489 SALEM LANE NW have accessible units?
No, 4489 SALEM LANE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4489 SALEM LANE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4489 SALEM LANE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4489 SALEM LANE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4489 SALEM LANE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
