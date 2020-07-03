All apartments in Washington
4456 B Street

4456 B St SE · No Longer Available
Location

4456 B St SE, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
South East, Washington DC **AIR CONDITIONED TWO BEDROOM** Benning Road Metro

B Street, South East, Washington DC. Very Large Renovated and Air Conditioned Two Bedroom Apartment. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.

Located a short walk to the Benning Road Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail stations and Metro Bus stops at properties. On the East Capitol Street corridor with easy access to downtown Washington DC and Prince Georges County. Just minutes to major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, Central, New York, and Kenilworth Avenues, the neighborhood offers superior regional access

4452 B Street, South East, Washington DC (Benning Metro Station)
***Apartment #102 now available $983***

Features
Renovated Apartments
Walk to Benning Metro Station
Air Conditioned
24-Hour Maintenance
Laundry On-Site
Parking - Free
Parking - Off-street
Hardwood Floors
High-Speed internet ready
Cable ready
Large closets
Large apartments

Please feel free to stop by our leasing office:
Doewood Lane
Capitol Heights, Maryland

Leasing Office Hours:
Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince
To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince

Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4456 B Street have any available units?
4456 B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4456 B Street have?
Some of 4456 B Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4456 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
4456 B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4456 B Street pet-friendly?
No, 4456 B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4456 B Street offer parking?
Yes, 4456 B Street offers parking.
Does 4456 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4456 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4456 B Street have a pool?
No, 4456 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 4456 B Street have accessible units?
No, 4456 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4456 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4456 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.

