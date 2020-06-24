All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4430 14th ST NE

4430 14th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4430 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Three-Bedroom Michigan Park Abode! - This classic DC rowhome features three bedrooms and 1.5 baths spread out over 1400 sqft. Entering this home you will find a nicely sized living room with a half bathroom attached, which leads through to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has lots of storage space and an island. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and one full bathroom. The whole house features hardwood flooring and is lined with windows, offering great natural light throughout. Included is an unfinished basement with ample storage area and a washer/dryer. Outdoor space featuring a small patio and nice yard round out everything you need in your next home!

The Michigan Park neigborhood is just north of Brookland on the Maryland border. Head a short distance down Michigan Ave to reach Yes! Organic Market, District Vet, and Turkey Thicket Rec Center. Just a 5-minute drive away is the Brookland Metro and all the new dining and shopping options around it. Smith Public Trust, Brookland Pint, Fox Loves Taco, and Busboys & Poets are just a few. Annie's Ace, Monroe Street Market (and the farmer's market!), and the ArtsWalk are all located here, as well. The buses on Michigan Ave make it easy to get farther downtown.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Cats and dogs are welcome!

(RLNE4656994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 14th ST NE have any available units?
4430 14th ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4430 14th ST NE have?
Some of 4430 14th ST NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 14th ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
4430 14th ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 14th ST NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4430 14th ST NE is pet friendly.
Does 4430 14th ST NE offer parking?
No, 4430 14th ST NE does not offer parking.
Does 4430 14th ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4430 14th ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 14th ST NE have a pool?
No, 4430 14th ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 4430 14th ST NE have accessible units?
No, 4430 14th ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 14th ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4430 14th ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
