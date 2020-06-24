4430 14th ST NE

Amenities

Three-Bedroom Michigan Park Abode! - This classic DC rowhome features three bedrooms and 1.5 baths spread out over 1400 sqft. Entering this home you will find a nicely sized living room with a half bathroom attached, which leads through to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has lots of storage space and an island. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and one full bathroom. The whole house features hardwood flooring and is lined with windows, offering great natural light throughout. Included is an unfinished basement with ample storage area and a washer/dryer. Outdoor space featuring a small patio and nice yard round out everything you need in your next home!



The Michigan Park neigborhood is just north of Brookland on the Maryland border. Head a short distance down Michigan Ave to reach Yes! Organic Market, District Vet, and Turkey Thicket Rec Center. Just a 5-minute drive away is the Brookland Metro and all the new dining and shopping options around it. Smith Public Trust, Brookland Pint, Fox Loves Taco, and Busboys & Poets are just a few. Annie's Ace, Monroe Street Market (and the farmer's market!), and the ArtsWalk are all located here, as well. The buses on Michigan Ave make it easy to get farther downtown.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Cats and dogs are welcome!



