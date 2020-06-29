All apartments in Washington
4427 45th St NW

4427 45th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4427 45th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom - AU Park Colonial - Updated Kitchen - Interior Main Floor Features: Hardwood floors throughout, dining room, living room with wood-burning fireplace, half bathroom, kitchen with updated stainless appliances and granite countertops, and a screened-in porch that looks over the back yard.

Interior Upper Floor: Hardwood floors throughout, large master bedroom with an en-suite master bathroom, 2 additional large bedrooms, and a hall bathroom with tub.

Interior Top Floor: Hardwood floors through, a bonus room that makes a perfect office (not a legal bedroom), and a loft area.

Interior Basement: LVP floors throughout the family room, full bathroom, bonus room (not a legal bedroom), and large utility room with plenty of storage.

Exterior: Large spacious lot, fenced backyard, and screened-in porch.

Location: This coveted American University Park address affords easy access to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, and the Massachusetts Avenue corridor. Janney, Deal, Wilson, Millie's, Pizzeria Paradiso, and more!

Lease terms:
*$50 application fee required
*1-month rent security deposit required
*No smoking
*Min 12-month lease.
*Pets are considered on a case by case basis
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)
*Tenant responsible for landscaping, lawn care, and gutter cleaning

(RLNE5189553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 45th St NW have any available units?
4427 45th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 45th St NW have?
Some of 4427 45th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 45th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
4427 45th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 45th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4427 45th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 4427 45th St NW offer parking?
No, 4427 45th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 4427 45th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4427 45th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 45th St NW have a pool?
No, 4427 45th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 4427 45th St NW have accessible units?
No, 4427 45th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 45th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4427 45th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
