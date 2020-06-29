4427 45th St NW

Amenities
3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom - AU Park Colonial - Updated Kitchen - Interior Main Floor Features: Hardwood floors throughout, dining room, living room with wood-burning fireplace, half bathroom, kitchen with updated stainless appliances and granite countertops, and a screened-in porch that looks over the back yard.
Interior Upper Floor: Hardwood floors throughout, large master bedroom with an en-suite master bathroom, 2 additional large bedrooms, and a hall bathroom with tub.
Interior Top Floor: Hardwood floors through, a bonus room that makes a perfect office (not a legal bedroom), and a loft area.
Interior Basement: LVP floors throughout the family room, full bathroom, bonus room (not a legal bedroom), and large utility room with plenty of storage.
Exterior: Large spacious lot, fenced backyard, and screened-in porch.
Location: This coveted American University Park address affords easy access to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, and the Massachusetts Avenue corridor. Janney, Deal, Wilson, Millie's, Pizzeria Paradiso, and more!
Lease terms:
*$50 application fee required
*1-month rent security deposit required
*No smoking
*Min 12-month lease.
*Pets are considered on a case by case basis
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)
*Tenant responsible for landscaping, lawn care, and gutter cleaning
(RLNE5189553)