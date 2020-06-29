4427 45th St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom - AU Park Colonial - Updated Kitchen - Interior Main Floor Features: Hardwood floors throughout, dining room, living room with wood-burning fireplace, half bathroom, kitchen with updated stainless appliances and granite countertops, and a screened-in porch that looks over the back yard.



Interior Upper Floor: Hardwood floors throughout, large master bedroom with an en-suite master bathroom, 2 additional large bedrooms, and a hall bathroom with tub.



Interior Top Floor: Hardwood floors through, a bonus room that makes a perfect office (not a legal bedroom), and a loft area.



Interior Basement: LVP floors throughout the family room, full bathroom, bonus room (not a legal bedroom), and large utility room with plenty of storage.



Exterior: Large spacious lot, fenced backyard, and screened-in porch.



Location: This coveted American University Park address affords easy access to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, and the Massachusetts Avenue corridor. Janney, Deal, Wilson, Millie's, Pizzeria Paradiso, and more!



Lease terms:

*$50 application fee required

*1-month rent security deposit required

*No smoking

*Min 12-month lease.

*Pets are considered on a case by case basis

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

*Tenant responsible for landscaping, lawn care, and gutter cleaning



(RLNE5189553)