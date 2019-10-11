All apartments in Washington
4419 3rd Street Northwest
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

4419 3rd Street Northwest

4419 3rd Street Northwest · (201) 845-7300
Location

4419 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 9

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Master Queen Room w/Private Bathroom B home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes a private bathroom, heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Plush linens and ambient lighting means rest and relaxation is on your radar. Find comfort in cozy, with ambient lighting, full desk set-up and a roomy bed just waiting for your next sleep-in Sunday

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

July 9, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021:
July 9, 2020 - Aug. 23, 2020:

#298: Petworth Master Queen Room w/Private Bathroom B

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 3rd Street Northwest have any available units?
4419 3rd Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4419 3rd Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4419 3rd Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 3rd Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 4419 3rd Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4419 3rd Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 4419 3rd Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4419 3rd Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4419 3rd Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 3rd Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 4419 3rd Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4419 3rd Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4419 3rd Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 3rd Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4419 3rd Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4419 3rd Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4419 3rd Street Northwest has units with air conditioning.
