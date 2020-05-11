4417 VOLTA PLACE NW

4417 Volta Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007 Foxhall-Palisades
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
VACANT! Charming Three bedroom row home in Foxhall close to Georgetown Hospital and University. Large living room with fireplace, dining room with open kitchen area, and sunroom with a rear deck. Fresh paint. AVAILABLE NOW!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
