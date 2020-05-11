4417 VOLTA PLACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

VACANT! Charming Three bedroom row home in Foxhall close to Georgetown Hospital and University. Large living room with fireplace, dining room with open kitchen area, and sunroom with a rear deck. Fresh paint. AVAILABLE NOW!