4417 VOLTA PLACE NW
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

4417 VOLTA PLACE NW

4417 Volta Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4417 Volta Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
VACANT! Charming Three bedroom row home in Foxhall close to Georgetown Hospital and University. Large living room with fireplace, dining room with open kitchen area, and sunroom with a rear deck. Fresh paint. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW have any available units?
4417 VOLTA PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW have?
Some of 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4417 VOLTA PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 VOLTA PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
