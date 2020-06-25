All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:05 PM

4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW

4412 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4412 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Large Wardman style colonial just a short walk from the Petworth Green Line Metro.3BR2BA and Finished basement. Kitchen is large enough to put a table in. Off strett parking,deck,front porch,make this a great rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW have any available units?
4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW have?
Some of 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW offers parking.
Does 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW have a pool?
No, 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University