4412 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Large Wardman style colonial just a short walk from the Petworth Green Line Metro.3BR2BA and Finished basement. Kitchen is large enough to put a table in. Off strett parking,deck,front porch,make this a great rental.