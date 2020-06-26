441 Woodcrest Dr SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

Fully Furnished Townhouse in Congress Heights - Property Id: 122884



This beautiful four bedroom townhouse was built in 2017 in the quiet area of Congress Heights. Two of the rooms are available in this a 4bdrm townhouse with three floors! The rooms for rent are $775 and $850. Everything, YES EVERYTHING, is included!



- $775 room ( Grey and White bed) will be available May 24th.



-$850 room (Paris themed) will be available June 8th.



- All room comes furnished with bed, dresser and tv.



-Utilities+ Netflix INCLUDED!!



- Located 10 mins from National Harbor and MGM



-15 mins walk to Congress Heights Metro



- LOTS of parking



- No Cats or Dogs, but other pets are welcomed!



-MUST BE CLEAN



-No smoking inside the house



-First month's rent and security deposit due at signing.



- 6 months minimum lease required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122884

Property Id 122884



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4893596)