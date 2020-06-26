441 Woodcrest Dr SE

Amenities
Fully Furnished Townhouse in Congress Heights - Property Id: 122884
This beautiful four bedroom townhouse was built in 2017 in the quiet area of Congress Heights. Two of the rooms are available in this a 4bdrm townhouse with three floors! The rooms for rent are $775 and $850. Everything, YES EVERYTHING, is included!
- $775 room ( Grey and White bed) will be available May 24th.
-$850 room (Paris themed) will be available June 8th.
- All room comes furnished with bed, dresser and tv.
-Utilities+ Netflix INCLUDED!!
- Located 10 mins from National Harbor and MGM
-15 mins walk to Congress Heights Metro
- LOTS of parking
- No Cats or Dogs, but other pets are welcomed!
-MUST BE CLEAN
-No smoking inside the house
-First month's rent and security deposit due at signing.
- 6 months minimum lease required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122884
No Pets Allowed
