441 Woodcrest Dr SE
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

441 Woodcrest Dr SE

441 Woodcrest Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

441 Woodcrest Drive Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Fully Furnished Townhouse in Congress Heights - Property Id: 122884

This beautiful four bedroom townhouse was built in 2017 in the quiet area of Congress Heights. Two of the rooms are available in this a 4bdrm townhouse with three floors! The rooms for rent are $775 and $850. Everything, YES EVERYTHING, is included!

- $775 room ( Grey and White bed) will be available May 24th.

-$850 room (Paris themed) will be available June 8th.

- All room comes furnished with bed, dresser and tv.

-Utilities+ Netflix INCLUDED!!

- Located 10 mins from National Harbor and MGM

-15 mins walk to Congress Heights Metro

- LOTS of parking

- No Cats or Dogs, but other pets are welcomed!

-MUST BE CLEAN

-No smoking inside the house

-First month's rent and security deposit due at signing.

- 6 months minimum lease required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122884
Property Id 122884

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

