437 MELLON STREET SE
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM
437 MELLON STREET SE
437 Mellon Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
437 Mellon Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated 2 bedroom unit with washer and dryer. Call for details
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 437 MELLON STREET SE have any available units?
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
Washington Rent Report
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 437 MELLON STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
437 MELLON STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 MELLON STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 437 MELLON STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 437 MELLON STREET SE offer parking?
No, 437 MELLON STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 437 MELLON STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 MELLON STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 MELLON STREET SE have a pool?
No, 437 MELLON STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 437 MELLON STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 437 MELLON STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 437 MELLON STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 MELLON STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 MELLON STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 MELLON STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
