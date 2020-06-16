Rent Calculator
435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM
1 of 51
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE
435 Tennessee Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
435 Tennessee Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful rental on Capital Hill!! Pictures say it all. Call for your private viewing of this exclusive rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have any available units?
435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
