Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Contact co-listing agent for showing. One application is in processing. Beautifully updated 3-BR, 3.5 BA colonial 5-min walk to Tenleytown-AU Metro. Over 2,000 sf on 3 levels. Upper level features two spacious BR, each with full BA. Third large BR is on lower level w full BA, two bonus rooms & separate exit to backyard. Main level boasts a remodeled gourmet kitchen, DR, LR w fpl flowing into a lovely sun room w bay window & opening to renovated deck. Unfurnished.