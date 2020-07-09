Rent Calculator
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:07 PM
1 of 35
431 JEFFERSON STREET NW
431 Jefferson Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
431 Jefferson Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
431 Jefferson St NW welcomes you home! Please contact for rental application and minimum requirements.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW have any available units?
431 JEFFERSON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW have?
Some of 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
431 JEFFERSON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 JEFFERSON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
