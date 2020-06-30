All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

425 L Street Nw

425 L Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

425 L Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,790* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,090* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,690* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,790/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this comfortable one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Mount Vernon home. (ID #WDC30)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your stylish living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the pillowtop mattress with hotel-quality linens, youll fall in love with everything this Mount Vernon apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Outdoor Private Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Sky Lounge
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground apartment is located in Mount Vernon Triangle, a flourishing and vibrant DC neighborhood that combines business and pleasure with an array of boutiques, local eateries and scenic parks. Situated between the trendy Shaw neighborhood and the hustle and bustle of downtown, the location makes it very easy to walk everywhere and explore the unlimited dining options and nearby nightlife. Our luxurious apartment is just a short stroll away from Walter E. Washington Convention Center and a 10 minute walk from both Mount Vernon and Gallery Place Metro stations.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

