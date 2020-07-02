Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:55 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE
4234 Southern Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
4234 Southern Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FULLY RENOVATED 3bed/2bath duplex in Fort Dupont Park. The pictures speak for themselves! Application fee $55, no pets, no smoking. Ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have any available units?
4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4234 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University