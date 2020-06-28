423 20th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Kingman Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Warm and inviting home with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Enjoy the open floor plan between the living room and dining room. Hardwood floors on the main and upper level. Plenty of space inside and outside the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 423 20TH ST NE have any available units?
423 20TH ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 20TH ST NE have?
Some of 423 20TH ST NE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 20TH ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
423 20TH ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.