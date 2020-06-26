All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

4222 3rd St NW

4222 3rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4222 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming yet modern Petworth rowhome is located on a quiet tree-lined street, a few blocks from Grant Circle, nearby to a number of great restaurants and bars on Upshur and Georgia Avenues, and only a short walk (0.7 miles) to the Petworth Metro station. LIVING SPACE:
1 large bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and connected office (on the second floor)
1 large bedroom with tons of light and a private bathroom just outside the door
1 extra-large finished basement room with natural light and a gas fireplace (with its own full bath) BONUS FEATURES:
- Updated Kitchen: quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a gas range
- Beautiful Hardwood Floors
- Large Laundry and Storage Room
- Front Porch
- Raised Deck - Off-Street Gated Parking - Large Back Yard, perfect for gardening or grilling
- Gas Fireplace
- Large Dining Room
- Doggy Door
Available now!

(RLNE4948654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 3rd St NW have any available units?
4222 3rd St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 3rd St NW have?
Some of 4222 3rd St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 3rd St NW currently offering any rent specials?
4222 3rd St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 3rd St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4222 3rd St NW is pet friendly.
Does 4222 3rd St NW offer parking?
Yes, 4222 3rd St NW offers parking.
Does 4222 3rd St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 3rd St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 3rd St NW have a pool?
No, 4222 3rd St NW does not have a pool.
Does 4222 3rd St NW have accessible units?
No, 4222 3rd St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 3rd St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 3rd St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
