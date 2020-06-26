4222 3rd St NW

Amenities
This charming yet modern Petworth rowhome is located on a quiet tree-lined street, a few blocks from Grant Circle, nearby to a number of great restaurants and bars on Upshur and Georgia Avenues, and only a short walk (0.7 miles) to the Petworth Metro station. LIVING SPACE:
1 large bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and connected office (on the second floor)
1 large bedroom with tons of light and a private bathroom just outside the door
1 extra-large finished basement room with natural light and a gas fireplace (with its own full bath) BONUS FEATURES:
- Updated Kitchen: quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a gas range
- Beautiful Hardwood Floors
- Large Laundry and Storage Room
- Front Porch
- Raised Deck - Off-Street Gated Parking - Large Back Yard, perfect for gardening or grilling
- Gas Fireplace
- Large Dining Room
- Doggy Door
Available now!
(RLNE4948654)