4222 3rd St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming yet modern Petworth rowhome is located on a quiet tree-lined street, a few blocks from Grant Circle, nearby to a number of great restaurants and bars on Upshur and Georgia Avenues, and only a short walk (0.7 miles) to the Petworth Metro station. LIVING SPACE:

1 large bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and connected office (on the second floor)

1 large bedroom with tons of light and a private bathroom just outside the door

1 extra-large finished basement room with natural light and a gas fireplace (with its own full bath) BONUS FEATURES:

- Updated Kitchen: quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a gas range

- Beautiful Hardwood Floors

- Large Laundry and Storage Room

- Front Porch

- Raised Deck - Off-Street Gated Parking - Large Back Yard, perfect for gardening or grilling

- Gas Fireplace

- Large Dining Room

- Doggy Door

Available now!



(RLNE4948654)