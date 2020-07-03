4219 Dix Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019 Benning
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 level renovated end unit. This home features 3 BR and 3 FBA's. Includes a FBA on each level, fully finished basement, new flooring, new carpet, Stainless Steel appliances, rear deck, rear driveway, and much, much, more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4219 DIX STREET NE have any available units?
4219 DIX STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 DIX STREET NE have?
Some of 4219 DIX STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 DIX STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4219 DIX STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.