4219 DIX STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 level renovated end unit. This home features 3 BR and 3 FBA's. Includes a FBA on each level, fully finished basement, new flooring, new carpet, Stainless Steel appliances, rear deck, rear driveway, and much, much, more!