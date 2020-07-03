All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4219 BROOKS STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4219 BROOKS STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4219 BROOKS STREET NE

4219 Brooks Street NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Benning
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4219 Brooks Street NE, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 1 bedroom 1 bath is available for lease. Located near two metro stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have any available units?
4219 BROOKS STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4219 BROOKS STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4219 BROOKS STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 BROOKS STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE offer parking?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University