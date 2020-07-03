Rent Calculator
4219 BROOKS STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4219 BROOKS STREET NE
4219 Brooks Street NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
4219 Brooks Street NE, Washington, DC 20019
Benning
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 1 bedroom 1 bath is available for lease. Located near two metro stations.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have any available units?
4219 BROOKS STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4219 BROOKS STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4219 BROOKS STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 BROOKS STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE offer parking?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4219 BROOKS STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4219 BROOKS STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
