Home
/
Washington, DC
/
421 7TH STREET NE
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM
1 of 8
421 7TH STREET NE
421 7th Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
421 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a Efficiency/ Studio type Open 1 bedroom layout Bsmt Unit .. Utilities Included.. Washer & Dyer.. Owner request minimum Credit score of 650 or higher..What a great location Here. WOW...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 7TH STREET NE have any available units?
421 7TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 421 7TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
421 7TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 7TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 421 7TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 421 7TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 421 7TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 421 7TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 7TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 7TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 421 7TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 421 7TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 421 7TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 421 7TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 7TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 7TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 7TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
