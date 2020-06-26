4204 10TH STREET NE

4204 10th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017 Michigan Park
Semi-Detached home with finished basement, full bath in basement with cedar closets and extra storage. Property has fenced yard, separate garage, wood burning fireplace. Tenant pays all utilities and provide their own window units.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
