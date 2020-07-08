All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:10 AM

420 16th St Se

420 16th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

420 16th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful light-filled one bedroom apartment for rent in a friendly building. This top floor unit within a three-story walk up has an in-unit washer and dryer, full-sized stainless steel appliances, plentiful cabinet space and an enormous granite breakfast bar that opens into the living area. The apartment has original hardwood floors and three good-sizes closets for plenty of storage. The living area and bathroom are separated by a short hallway off of which is the windowed bathroom.

$1,875/mo unfurnished. Includes water. June FREE on a July 2020 to June 2021 lease. One year lease minimum. One month's rent as deposit. Pets negotiable.

Walk score of 97, bike score of 96. Close to Giant and Harris Teeter, Trusty's, the Pretzel Bakery, Emilie's, the Roost food hall and more. Walking distance to Barrick's Row and Eastern Market, including Trader Joe's! Even Nats Park is only 30min away by foot!

.3miles to the Potomac Ave and .8miles to the Eastern Market metro stops (blue/orange/silver lines) as well as Capital Bikeshare docks and major bus lines. Zone 6 street parking.

Text or call with questions or to see. Available now.

It's a lovely place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 16th St Se have any available units?
420 16th St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 16th St Se have?
Some of 420 16th St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 16th St Se currently offering any rent specials?
420 16th St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 16th St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 16th St Se is pet friendly.
Does 420 16th St Se offer parking?
No, 420 16th St Se does not offer parking.
Does 420 16th St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 16th St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 16th St Se have a pool?
No, 420 16th St Se does not have a pool.
Does 420 16th St Se have accessible units?
No, 420 16th St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 420 16th St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 16th St Se has units with dishwashers.

