420 16th St Se

Beautiful light-filled one bedroom apartment for rent in a friendly building. This top floor unit within a three-story walk up has an in-unit washer and dryer, full-sized stainless steel appliances, plentiful cabinet space and an enormous granite breakfast bar that opens into the living area. The apartment has original hardwood floors and three good-sizes closets for plenty of storage. The living area and bathroom are separated by a short hallway off of which is the windowed bathroom.



$1,875/mo unfurnished. Includes water. June FREE on a July 2020 to June 2021 lease. One year lease minimum. One month's rent as deposit. Pets negotiable.



Walk score of 97, bike score of 96. Close to Giant and Harris Teeter, Trusty's, the Pretzel Bakery, Emilie's, the Roost food hall and more. Walking distance to Barrick's Row and Eastern Market, including Trader Joe's! Even Nats Park is only 30min away by foot!



.3miles to the Potomac Ave and .8miles to the Eastern Market metro stops (blue/orange/silver lines) as well as Capital Bikeshare docks and major bus lines. Zone 6 street parking.



Text or call with questions or to see. Available now.



It's a lovely place to call home!