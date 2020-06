Amenities

gym clubhouse courtyard

Relax in this spacious and comfy Northwest Washington unit. Building amenities include controlled access, a resident lounge, fitness center, and a calming garden courtyard. Take a short ride to hip Dupont Circle and Downtown DC attractions from your pick of Metro stations. Close by schools include Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia.The Smithsonian National Zoological Parkand many other parks with trails to roam can be found within arms reach.