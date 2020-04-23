417 18TH STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Very charming, spacious 2BR/2BA with wide open floor plan. Large room sizes, abundant natural light & plenty of closet space are all presented in these comfortable homes. Finishes include sparkling granite counter, sleek modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances and undermount sinks. Central location for many local activities, walking distance to most! Enjoy the vibrant H Street Corridor, Street Car, Whole Foods, plenty of hip eateries. Ask us about private parking and secure storage space.