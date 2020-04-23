All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:15 AM

417 18TH STREET NE

417 18th Street Northeast · (703) 896-5869
Location

417 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,949

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Very charming, spacious 2BR/2BA with wide open floor plan. Large room sizes, abundant natural light & plenty of closet space are all presented in these comfortable homes. Finishes include sparkling granite counter, sleek modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances and undermount sinks. Central location for many local activities, walking distance to most! Enjoy the vibrant H Street Corridor, Street Car, Whole Foods, plenty of hip eateries. Ask us about private parking and secure storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 18TH STREET NE have any available units?
417 18TH STREET NE has a unit available for $1,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 18TH STREET NE have?
Some of 417 18TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 18TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
417 18TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 18TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 417 18TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 417 18TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 417 18TH STREET NE does offer parking.
Does 417 18TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 18TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 18TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 417 18TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 417 18TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 417 18TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 417 18TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 18TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
