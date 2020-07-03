All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 414 I Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
414 I Street NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

414 I Street NW

414 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

414 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,690* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,790* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,890* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $1,990/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this lovely Dupont Circle furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and cheery living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC136)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your charming living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Dupont Circle apartment has to offer.

Sleeping Arrangements

Double Bed, 55in/140cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Building Laundry

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment for rent in Dupont Circle invites you to explore DCs most beautiful neighborhood. Old-World townhouses blend harmoniously with condos and modern apartments, only 13 minutes away from Union Station by car and train. Passing through the inner ring of Dupont Circle is Massachusetts Avenue, known for its grand mansions and embassies. Widely popular for its bohemian and alternative scene, Dupont Circle maintains all the conveniences of urban living and a mix of popular galleries and fine dining. A bicycle will come in hand when exploring this bike- and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with numerous green spaces for a quiet afternoon.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 I Street NW have any available units?
414 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 414 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
414 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 I Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 414 I Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 414 I Street NW offer parking?
No, 414 I Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 414 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 414 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 414 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 414 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 414 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 I Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 I Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 I Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University