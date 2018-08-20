Amenities

4126 8th St NW Unit 5 Available 11/06/19 Modern + Bright Two Bedroom Condo in Petworth w/ Parking! - Perfectly perched off Upshur Street, this sparkling condo features spacious living and stylish finishes, including hardwood floors throughout and beautiful appliances. The layout includes a large living room, two spacious bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and two balconies! The generous master bedroom is complete with a private balcony, ensuite bathroom, and large closet. The well-appointed second bedroom also has great closet space and large windows for natural light. The two spa-like bathrooms feature windows, quartz vanities, and lovely tiling. Dont worry about finding street parking at the end of the day, the unit comes with one parking spot! A washer/dryer in unit completes this great space!



This home offers the opportunity to live at the center of one of DC's hippest neighborhoods. New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor, literally just around the corner, is bustling with bars and restaurants including Cinder BBQ, Dos Mamis, Timber Pizza Co, Petworth Citizen, and Himitsu. The neighborhood comes alive on warm summer nights. Yes! Organic, Petworth Farmers Market (Saturdays) and the Safeway make grocery shopping a breeze. Bring your groceries home and utilize the new gas grill or charcoal grills which are free for residents to use. Petworth Metro -Green/Yellow Line- is a seven-minute walk away!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. One parking spot is included. Tenants are responsible for electric and move-in fee to the building. Sorry, no pets!



