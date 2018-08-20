All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

4126 8th St NW Unit 5

4126 8th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

4126 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
4126 8th St NW Unit 5 Available 11/06/19 Modern + Bright Two Bedroom Condo in Petworth w/ Parking! - Perfectly perched off Upshur Street, this sparkling condo features spacious living and stylish finishes, including hardwood floors throughout and beautiful appliances. The layout includes a large living room, two spacious bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and two balconies! The generous master bedroom is complete with a private balcony, ensuite bathroom, and large closet. The well-appointed second bedroom also has great closet space and large windows for natural light. The two spa-like bathrooms feature windows, quartz vanities, and lovely tiling. Dont worry about finding street parking at the end of the day, the unit comes with one parking spot! A washer/dryer in unit completes this great space!

This home offers the opportunity to live at the center of one of DC's hippest neighborhoods. New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor, literally just around the corner, is bustling with bars and restaurants including Cinder BBQ, Dos Mamis, Timber Pizza Co, Petworth Citizen, and Himitsu. The neighborhood comes alive on warm summer nights. Yes! Organic, Petworth Farmers Market (Saturdays) and the Safeway make grocery shopping a breeze. Bring your groceries home and utilize the new gas grill or charcoal grills which are free for residents to use. Petworth Metro -Green/Yellow Line- is a seven-minute walk away!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. One parking spot is included. Tenants are responsible for electric and move-in fee to the building. Sorry, no pets!

(RLNE5163284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 have any available units?
4126 8th St NW Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 have?
Some of 4126 8th St NW Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4126 8th St NW Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 8th St NW Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
