4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW

New listing! Darling furnished junior one bedroom at the Cathedral Cooperative. Enjoy easy and affordable living with all the great amenities - 24 hr desk, outdoor pool, excellent full time staff and great location. Garage parking and all utilities included...oh and FIOS Internet & TV too. This is the perfect pied-~-terre or home in the city. Professionally run building, super location, near shops and restaurants on New Mexico Avenue as well as Cathedral Commons. Apartment is fully furnished, just move in!