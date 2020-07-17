All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW

4101 Cathedral Avenue Northwest · (202) 944-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4101 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
garage
pool
elevator
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
New listing! Darling furnished junior one bedroom at the Cathedral Cooperative. Enjoy easy and affordable living with all the great amenities - 24 hr desk, outdoor pool, excellent full time staff and great location. Garage parking and all utilities included...oh and FIOS Internet & TV too. This is the perfect pied-~-terre or home in the city. Professionally run building, super location, near shops and restaurants on New Mexico Avenue as well as Cathedral Commons. Apartment is fully furnished, just move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have any available units?
4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW's amenities include all utils included, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity