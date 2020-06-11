4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616

Amenities

Fully Furnished Studio with walkability to AU Campus. - Large studio with wall of windows allowing in lots of natural light. Extra large hall closet, walk-in closet, plus separate storage locker offer plenty of storage space. New carpet & fresh paint, this studio is ready for you now. The secured building features a 24/7 front desk concierge, fitness center, outdoor pool, and updated laundry room. All utilities included in rent, even cable & internet! Garage parking available for rent. Amazing location with walkability to AU, Starbucks, Wagshal's, & Chef Geoff's. Easy access to shopping/dining at Cathedral Commons, Glover Park, and Georgetown. Can be rented unfurnished or furnished.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease terms

* $50 application fee required per adult applicant

* 1 months rent security deposit required

* 12-month minimum lease

* No pets

* No smoking

* Building charges a $750.00 move-in fee



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.



