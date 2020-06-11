All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616

4101 Cathedral Avenue Northwest · (240) 483-7255
Location

4101 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished Studio with walkability to AU Campus. - Large studio with wall of windows allowing in lots of natural light. Extra large hall closet, walk-in closet, plus separate storage locker offer plenty of storage space. New carpet & fresh paint, this studio is ready for you now. The secured building features a 24/7 front desk concierge, fitness center, outdoor pool, and updated laundry room. All utilities included in rent, even cable & internet! Garage parking available for rent. Amazing location with walkability to AU, Starbucks, Wagshal's, & Chef Geoff's. Easy access to shopping/dining at Cathedral Commons, Glover Park, and Georgetown. Can be rented unfurnished or furnished.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease terms
* $50 application fee required per adult applicant
* 1 months rent security deposit required
* 12-month minimum lease
* No pets
* No smoking
* Building charges a $750.00 move-in fee

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 have any available units?
4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 have?
Some of 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 offer parking?
Yes, 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 does offer parking.
Does 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 have a pool?
Yes, 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 has a pool.
Does 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 have accessible units?
No, 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Cathedral Ave NW #616 does not have units with dishwashers.
