Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

410 I Street NW

410 I Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

410 I Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

Community Amenities

Controlled Access/Gated

Large Swimming Pool

24/7 Fitness Center

Package Receiving

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management

Metro (Red Line)

Surface & Garage Parking

Newark Street Park Playground

Short Term Lease

Elevator

Recycling

Conveniently Located Steps from Georgetown and Friendship Heights

Highly Walkable Community

Community Ballroom

On-Site Boutique Retailers

On-Site Storage

ZipCar

Newark Street Dog Park

Qualification & Occupancy Guidelines

Apartment Amenities

Cable Ready

Dishwasher

Stunning Kitchens with Granite Countertops

Hardwood Floors*

Large Closets*

Microwave

Patios/Balconies*

Refrigerator

Skylights *

Individual Washer and Dryer in Every Home

Window Coverings

Designer Lighting in Kitchens and Dining Rooms

Elegant Bathrooms with Ceramic Tile, Maple Vanities with Granite Tops

Spacious, Light-Filled Homes

Site Map

Ceramic Tile

Maple Cabinetry

Stainless Steel Appliances

Pet Policy

Cats
2 allowed 1 time fee $250.00

Comments: (2) Pets Max|One-Time Fee

Dogs
2 allowed 1 time fee $750.00

Comments: (2) Pets Max|One-Time Fee

Restrictions: Breed Restriction (Inquire for restricted breed list)

* Only available in select apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 I Street NW have any available units?
410 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 I Street NW have?
Some of 410 I Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
410 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 I Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 I Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 410 I Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 410 I Street NW offers parking.
Does 410 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 I Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 I Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 410 I Street NW has a pool.
Does 410 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 410 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 410 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 I Street NW has units with dishwashers.

