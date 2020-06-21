All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

410 11th St NE Unit 12

410 11th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

410 11th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
410 11th St NE Unit 12 Available 06/27/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Gem off H Street! - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is spread across two levels and is perfectly located between Capitol Hill, Union Station, Eastern Market, and the H Street Corridor! Enter to find the large open living area where studio lights showcase a gorgeous wall of exposed brick and a wood-burning fireplace. The unit features hardwood floors throughout and lovely large windows for abundant natural light.

The recently updated kitchen has lovely cabinetry and plenty of counter and cabinet space. A gas stove is key for anyone who loves to cook. Head upstairs to find the two spacious bedrooms, both with ample closet space and great light, and a full bathroom. Shared washer dryers just down the hall makes doing laundry a breeze. Additional storage unit in the basement is included, along with bike racks as well.

This unit is close to everything you need with plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options nearby. Head to the Queen Vic or Smith Commons for drinks, grab a coffee and bite at Maketto, or visit top-notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground, Rock and Roll Hotel, and Redrocks. Head to Whole Foods for all your grocery needs or walk on down to Eastern Market for fresh food and street vendors!

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for gas and electric, and $300 building move-in fee. Pet-friendly unit. Each pet needs to be accepted and approved by the building Board with a $100 pet deposit paid to the building.

The first level kitchen and flooring have been updated since these photos were taken. New photos coming soon.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5848852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 11th St NE Unit 12 have any available units?
410 11th St NE Unit 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 11th St NE Unit 12 have?
Some of 410 11th St NE Unit 12's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 11th St NE Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
410 11th St NE Unit 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 11th St NE Unit 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 11th St NE Unit 12 is pet friendly.
Does 410 11th St NE Unit 12 offer parking?
No, 410 11th St NE Unit 12 does not offer parking.
Does 410 11th St NE Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 11th St NE Unit 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 11th St NE Unit 12 have a pool?
No, 410 11th St NE Unit 12 does not have a pool.
Does 410 11th St NE Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 410 11th St NE Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 11th St NE Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 11th St NE Unit 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
