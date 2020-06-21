Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

410 11th St NE Unit 12 Available 06/27/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Gem off H Street! - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is spread across two levels and is perfectly located between Capitol Hill, Union Station, Eastern Market, and the H Street Corridor! Enter to find the large open living area where studio lights showcase a gorgeous wall of exposed brick and a wood-burning fireplace. The unit features hardwood floors throughout and lovely large windows for abundant natural light.



The recently updated kitchen has lovely cabinetry and plenty of counter and cabinet space. A gas stove is key for anyone who loves to cook. Head upstairs to find the two spacious bedrooms, both with ample closet space and great light, and a full bathroom. Shared washer dryers just down the hall makes doing laundry a breeze. Additional storage unit in the basement is included, along with bike racks as well.



This unit is close to everything you need with plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options nearby. Head to the Queen Vic or Smith Commons for drinks, grab a coffee and bite at Maketto, or visit top-notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground, Rock and Roll Hotel, and Redrocks. Head to Whole Foods for all your grocery needs or walk on down to Eastern Market for fresh food and street vendors!



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for gas and electric, and $300 building move-in fee. Pet-friendly unit. Each pet needs to be accepted and approved by the building Board with a $100 pet deposit paid to the building.



The first level kitchen and flooring have been updated since these photos were taken. New photos coming soon.



(RLNE5848852)