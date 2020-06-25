All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

407 P STREET NW

407 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

407 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Condo, Fully Remodeled & Upgraded, Boasts a Huge 1 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Lot of Storage, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor & Granite Tops. In-Unit Stacked Front Loading Washer/Dryer. Kitchen Open To a Huge Steel Deck. Walking Distance to Shaw, Convention Center and Chinatown Metro Station. Quick walk to new O St Market, Penn Quarter, and Mt Vernon neighborhood. Secured Parking is Available for an Additional $150/ Mth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 P STREET NW have any available units?
407 P STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 P STREET NW have?
Some of 407 P STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 P STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
407 P STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 P STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 407 P STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 407 P STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 407 P STREET NW offers parking.
Does 407 P STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 P STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 P STREET NW have a pool?
No, 407 P STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 407 P STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 407 P STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 407 P STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 P STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
