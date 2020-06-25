407 P STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Condo, Fully Remodeled & Upgraded, Boasts a Huge 1 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Lot of Storage, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor & Granite Tops. In-Unit Stacked Front Loading Washer/Dryer. Kitchen Open To a Huge Steel Deck. Walking Distance to Shaw, Convention Center and Chinatown Metro Station. Quick walk to new O St Market, Penn Quarter, and Mt Vernon neighborhood. Secured Parking is Available for an Additional $150/ Mth