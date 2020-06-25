All apartments in Washington
407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW

407 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

407 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Chic condo-style unit, open living, kitchen area, laundry, private bedroom suite, beautiful exposed brick detail, Incredible location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

