All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 19
407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
407 Florida Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
407 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Chic condo-style unit, open living, kitchen area, laundry, private bedroom suite, beautiful exposed brick detail, Incredible location!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have any available units?
407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 FLORIDA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
