All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 407 9th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
407 9th St NW
Last updated June 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

407 9th St NW

407 9th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

407 9th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
At Zeus we design move-in ready homes and fully manage them ourselves, therefore guaranteeing you responsive customer care and a great overall experience. Get in touch to discuss what makes us different or book this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 9th St NW have any available units?
407 9th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 407 9th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
407 9th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 9th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 407 9th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 407 9th St NW offer parking?
No, 407 9th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 407 9th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 9th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 9th St NW have a pool?
No, 407 9th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 407 9th St NW have accessible units?
No, 407 9th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 407 9th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 9th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 9th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 9th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University